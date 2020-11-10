The annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge, sponsored by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, attracted a record number of participants this October, allowing the Foundation to award $76,000 to Idaho communities.
The challenge is meant to highlight the importance of children being physically active. Mayors may designate the funds for COVID-19 relief efforts or for programs, projects or equipment that encourage kids to be active.
There were 76 mayors who reached the monthly step goal to each earn $1,000 for their community, including Pepper Harman, of Cottonwood; Ralph Wassmuth, of Ferdinand; Steve Odenborg, of Genesee; Richard Groseclose, of Juliaetta; Betty Heater, of Kamiah; Antonio Smith, of Lapwai; Michael Collins, of Lewiston; Bill Lambert, of Moscow; Steve Bateman, of Nezperce; Sean Simmons, of Orofino; Nancy Greene, of Peck; and Miriam Youngren, of Winchester.