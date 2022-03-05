Idaho man sentenced over felonies tied to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

BOISE — A Nampa man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison Friday for assaulting police during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.
Duke Edward Wilson, 68, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in September to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees and to obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally charged with several more felonies.
The Nampa resident was one of six Idahoans charged in federal court over their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Wilson that day was outfitted with a baseball hat that read “CNN FAKE NEWS,” and tried to pull open a door that Capitol police were attempting to close during the riot, and struck at police with a piece of PVC pipe, hitting at least one officer, according to a statement of offense signed by Wilson. He then threw the object at a line of police officers.
Wilson also assisted other rioters in attempting to pull a defensive shield away from a police officer and in pushing an officer to the ground.
“That is what makes this a different case for the court. Obviously you’re a decent guy, you’ve lived a good life, you’ve lived a productive life, you’ve been an upstanding citizen all your life.” U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said during the Friday sentencing. “You made a terrible mistake, you’ve tried to fess up to it as best you could — but that was a horrible day for our country.”
Wilson left Idaho on Jan. 5 and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the nation’s capitol the following day, according to court documents. After the rally Wilson walked to the U.S. Capitol, where he and dozens of other rioters “engaged in several acts of violence against police.”
Court documents said the rioters, including Wilson, attempted to enter the building, where officers in riot gear were protecting the entrance. When the officers saw the crowd approaching, they attempted to close and lock the doors. But before they could, Wilson “lunged toward the door and prevented it from closing,” which can be seen in an image used as evidence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Tortorice said Friday that officers were “primarily prevented” from closing the door because of Wilson.
“There is a decent argument to be made that had (Wilson) not done that, the doors to the Lower West Terrace may have closed — and it might have been a very different story,” Tortorice said.
Next, Wilson, along with others, punched, shoved and kicked officers, according to documents. The officers were able to use a chemical irritant to try and force the rioters to leave, but Wilson was “undeterred,” picked up a thin PVC pipe and struck U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell. Wilson then threw the stick into the crowd, hitting another officer.
Gonell, an immigrant from the Dominican Republican, gave an emotional testimony during Friday’s sentencing where he described the physical and emotional injuries he received during the riot.
“My faith in the political and judicial system that support this great country has been shaken,” Gonell said. “I hope a strong sentence imposed on Mr. Wilson will help restore it — and our democracy.”
Gonell said suffered extensive physical injuries including multiple surgeries for his right foot and rotator cuff, which he said he’s still recovering from.
“More than one year later, I’m still not able to put on my police uniform due to those injuries, because of what he did to me and my fellow officers.”
Additionally, Wilson and other rioters pushed another officer to the ground and attempted to take his riot shield.
Wilson left the area after spending about 14 minutes in the Lower West Terrace tunnel when the crowd was dispersed, he told investigators. When Wilson returned to Idaho, he said a friend showed him an FBI wanted poster with his picture — which is when Wilson contacted an attorney and turned himself in, according to documents.
Charles Peterson, a Boise attorney representing Wilson, said Wilson wasn’t attempting to instigate but instead was pushed by other rioters, which caused him to enter the Capitol. Wilson maintained that defense during the sentencing, and said he was shoved into officers and hit on the head. “I was stupid to do something like that,” Wilson said.
