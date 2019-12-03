BOISE — A Canyon County judge on Monday ordered 22-year-old Grant Stevenson to serve 15 years in prison after making sarin gas threats in Nampa in March, authorities reported.
Third Judicial District Judge Davis VanderVelde sentenced Stevenson to three years of fixed time in prison, meaning he must serve three years in prison before he could be eligible for parole, after Stevenson pleaded guilty to felony terrorism, according to online court records.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed Stevenson’s additional charges of felony use of weapons of mass destruction and two misdemeanor charges of use of a telephone to harass, threaten or annoy.
Police said they initially learned of the threat in a message on social media, and they were forced to ask a Nampa neighborhood to shelter in place for about six hours.
The probable cause affidavit in his case reported that as a teenager in 2013, Stevenson was arrested for making bomb threats to Skyview High School, Caldwell High School and Kuna High School. He served some time in juvenile detention for the threats.
According to the affidavit, Stevenson sent a Facebook message to Nampa Police Department in March, saying some Nampa apartments “have a bomb planted in one of many units” and the bomb contains “deadly sarin gas” that he threatened to detonate within one hour.
“We also have several (deterrents) in place including five car bombs,” the message said. The message stated “we” want to watch as this bomb “levels everything in (a) 400 yard radius” and carries a deadly agent across Nampa and into the Treasure Valley. He went on to say “death to America” in the message, according to the affidavit.
His two misdemeanor charges initially stemmed from messages he sent through Facebook to a woman, claiming he was going to kill her boyfriend. He was accused of threatening to come to the woman’s apartment to “make love” saying “please don’t make me rape u.”
He was accused of sending threatening messages and photos to both the woman and her boyfriend.
Stevenson will be credited for the time he has already served in the Canyon County jail.