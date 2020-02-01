MERIDIAN, Idaho — Investigators with Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested a 19-year-old Meridian man Friday on a pair of child pornography charges.
A news release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office said that Michael J. Pressley allegedly sexually exploited a child. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC unit in making the arrest, the release said.
Pressley has a criminal history. He admitted guilt to a battery charge in 2016. More recently, in 2019, he was found guilty of two counts of disturbing the peace.
The case was referred to the internet crimes unit by a local law enforcement agency, according to Scott Graf, Wasden’s spokesman.
The AG office’s ICAC unit uses federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute criminals who use the internet to exploit children.