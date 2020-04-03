PULLMAN — A 33-year-old Idaho man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed vehicle chase, then a foot chase, before he was engaged by officers and surrendered Wednesday evening in Pullman, according to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.
The news release identified the man as Dustin D. Pearson, of Blanchard, Idaho. Pearson was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The incident began at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a vandalism complaint at the Nisqually John Recreation Area on Wawawai Road, about 25 miles southwest of Pullman.
At about 8 p.m., a Whitman County deputy spotted a 2006 Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed on Wawawai Road about 8 miles southwest of Pullman. The deputy activated his emergency lights, but the Honda didn’t stop and continued at speeds reaching 100 mph, according to the release.
As the Honda approached Wawawai Road’s intersection with U.S. Highway 195, the deputy downgraded the pursuit as a safety precaution, the release said.
Pullman police officers, who had been notified of the pursuit and were in position to assist, observed the vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of Highway 195 before entering the Pullman city limits at speeds near 80 mph, the release said.
Shortly after entering Pullman, the Honda veered off the road and struck an embankment at the intersection of Wheat Ridge Drive and Wawawai Road.
Immediately after crashing, the driver, who was identified as Pearson in the news release, exited the Honda and fled on foot in the direction of several apartment units on Golden Hills Drive.
Pullman officers found Pearson in that area and, when they confronted him, Pearson allegedly drew and pointed a loaded handgun at one of the officers, the release said. Pearson then continued up a flight of stairs and attempted to make contact with a resident of one of the apartments. The resident immediately called 911, the release said.
The Whitman County deputy who initially engaged in the vehicle pursuit and Pullman police officers were then able to engage Pearson and negotiate with him “from a position of safety,” the release said. After 20 minutes, Pearson peacefully surrendered, the release said.
Pearson allegedly admitted to pointing the firearm at the officer in an attempt to get the police to shoot him, the release said.
A passenger in the Honda was also cited and released for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the release said.
Pearson remains in jail on a $25,000 bond, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court at 9 a.m. today.