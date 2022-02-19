Idaho lieutenant governor candidate to appear at Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW — Terri Pickens Manweiler, a University of Idaho law school graduate who is running for Idaho’s lieutenant governor position, will appear at a meet-and-greet event at the 1912 Center at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Pickens Manweiler, a Democrat, is originally from Pocatello and briefly worked as a public defender in Nez Perce County. She owns a Boise law firm that specializes in real estate and construction law.
The event is sponsored by the Latah County Democrats. The 1912 Center is located at 412 E. Third St.
The other declared candidates in the field are Republican Reps. Scott Bedke, of Oakley, and Priscilla Giddings, of White Bird.