Idaho House adds penalty to proposed ban on mask mandates
BOISE — Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday.
The amendment in the Idaho House means the legislation now says that if a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration that the entity is operating under will be terminated.
The legislation sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony, is one of several bills targeting coronavirus restrictions from lawmakers upset over measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic. Health experts have consistently said that wearing masks slows the spread of coronavirus, and some school districts, cities and public health districts have issued mask orders at times during the pandemic. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, though he has encouraged residents to wear them.
Under the bill, schools and universities wouldn’t be able to require masks on campus. Private businesses could still require masks if the bill eventually is approved. The legislation still must go through the Senate.
Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 180,000 Idaho residents and killed nearly 2,000.
Governor is given petition to veto voter initiative bill
NAMPA — A former Idaho Supreme Court justice has delivered a petition to the governor’s office with more than 16,000 signatures that urges Gov. Brad Little to veto a bill that would make it more difficult to put voter initiatives on the ballot.
The bill already has been approved by the Idaho House and Senate, the Idaho Press reported Thursday.
The bill mandates the signatures of at least 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts in order to qualify any initiative for the Idaho ballot. The current law requires at least 6 percent signatures from registered voters in 18 of the 35 districts.
“I think it’s constitutionally deficient,” former Justice Jim Jones said. “The people are supposedly the ones who have the power under the Idaho Constitution. They granted themselves the power to initiate legislation and to kill bills that the Senate and the House adopted … Now the Legislature is essentially trying to make it impossible for the people to execute their legislative power.”
The petition was the result of a campaign from Reclaim Idaho, Conservation Voters for Idaho and other organizations. The signatures represent Idaho residents from 44 counties and 200 different towns and cities.