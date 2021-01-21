Idaho legislators parse the do’s from the don’ts

BOISE — The first pro-life bill of the 2021 session was introduced Wednesday, and lawmakers continued their efforts to curtail the governor’s emergency powers.
Here are some details from the day:
DON’T DO IT — Public school counselors and public health officials would be banned from offering abortion counseling or referral services, under legislation introduced in the House State Affairs Committee.
Sponsored by State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane and freshman Rep. Bruce Skaug, both R-Nampa, the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act” prohibits public funds from being used, directly or indirectly, to benefit abortion providers.
Skaug didn’t know if any public funds were currently being used to provide abortion services in Idaho. Nevertheless, he felt the restrictions on counseling and referral services, in particular, would be beneficial.
“This bill doesn’t prevent abortions from being performed,” Skaug told the committee. “It simply says abortion providers can’t receive public funds. It’s a response to Idaho taxpayers such as myself who don’t want our taxes used for abortions or sent to abortion providers.”
The legislation prohibits the state, cities, counties, school districts, public health districts and other government entities from contracting with or participating in any commercial transaction with an abortion provider. That includes renting space to them.
Public colleges and universities also couldn’t use any state funding or tuition dollars to provide training in how to perform an abortion. Nor could any school-based health clinic dispense emergency contraceptives.
The measure exempts hospitals from most of the restrictions. It also makes exceptions for abortions performed when the life of the mother is endangered.
Co-sponsors include Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins. The bill was introduced on a party-line voice vote, with two Democrats opposed. It can now come back to the committee for a public hearing.
DON’T DO THAT, EITHER — The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry sent a letter to senators urging them to oppose a resolution that would immediately end the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration.
The measure, which is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, received a favorable recommendation from the Senate State Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
“While we’re aware of the desire to ‘move on’ from the emergency, there are dramatic and severe consequences for prematurely ending this declaration,” the association wrote. “At stake is our current response — most importantly, the vaccination of Idaho citizens. Without the emergency declaration, we lose the ability to utilize the federal distribution (funding), in addition to the functional resources for Idaho through our National Guard.”
The association, which represents many of the largest businesses in the state, as well as smaller employers, asked the Senate to ditch any bills that would eliminate the coronavirus emergency order.
“We have very grave concerns, with some validation from FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), that any elimination of the order would drop Idaho from access to the nationwide effort to end this pandemic through vaccinations. Idaho’s employers are depending on you to do the right thing.”
DO IT, DO IT, DO IT — The House State Affairs Committee apparently didn’t get the IACI memo.
It enthusiastically advanced legislation that would limit the governor’s emergency powers and terminate the coronavirus emergency order — as well as several other outstanding emergency declarations, including two that affect north central Idaho.
The bill limits any emergency declaration to a maximum of 30 days, unless extended by the Legislation.
It also prohibits such declarations from being used to restrict the right to work, change state law or suspend any constitutional rights. It caps the governor’s emergency spending authority as well, limiting how much he can spend without legislative approval to address the situation.
“I think we all learned quite a bit over the last year,” said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who sponsored the measure. “Across the country, there are concerns about the balance of powers, the separation of powers. Specifically in Idaho, what role does the Legislature play during emergencies? This legislation attempts to define those lines and ensure some checks and balances. ... It’s an attempt to fix some of the problems we saw.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, suggested it might create more problems than it fixes.
“Do we have any assurances that, if we end this (COVID) declaration, FEMA dollars will continue to flow to our cities and counties that are dealing with the pandemic?
“That’s kind of the million-dollar question,” Monks replied. “Depending on who you ask, you get different answers about what’s at stake.”
At this point, he said, “I don’t know the answer. We’re asking everyone we can, but everyone sees it a little different, depending on what result they want.”
However, Monks noted the bill doesn’t require the Legislature to terminate the coronavirus order or any other emergency declaration.
“We can extend it,” he said. “We’re just saying we as a legislative body need to decide that.”
That said, should the bill be enacted into law, the coronavirus order and several other emergency declarations would all expire unless lawmakers took steps to extend them.
That includes a May 2017 emergency declaration dealing with flood, landslide and avalanche damage in nine northern Idaho counties, including Latah, Clearwater and Idaho counties.
A June 2019 emergency declaration regarding flooding and soil saturation on the Nez Perce Reservation and in Idaho, Lewis, Latah, Valley and Adams counties would also be affected.
Gen. Brad Richy, director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Tuesday that disaster declarations often remain open for years, because it takes time to assess all the damage and decide how to respond.
For example, he referenced the landslides in Idaho County, saying environmental and engineering studies are needed to determine whether roads should be rebuilt in their original location or relocated outside of the landslide zone.
Federal funding for such activities is only available if an emergency declaration is in place, Richy said. “Once you end the emergency, you’re saying the state no longer needs any federal assistance.”
OK, HOLD OFF ON THOSE — Given the implications of limiting emergency declarations to a maximum of 30 days, Monks proposed a companion bill that would allow six current declarations to remain open indefinitely.
That includes the two northern Idaho declarations.
All of the “protected” declarations deal with flooding and snow melt events around the state. The governor’s coronavirus order would not be protected and would be allowed to expire.
“All of these (flood) declarations could potentially expire, if we didn’t renew them,” Monks said. “In my opinion, they need to remain open. There aren’t any provisions in them that are causing anyone grief.”
The bill, which was introduced on a unanimous voice vote, would keep all six flood declarations open until the Legislature specifically terminated them by concurrent resolution.
Spence is the Tribune's political report. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.