BOISE — Concerns about the coronavirus haven’t prompted any changes at the Idaho Legislature yet, although it is ramping up the pressure to adjourn next week.
As of Thursday afternoon, there hasn’t been a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in Idaho. That’s expected to change, though, as people continue to move around the country and as more tests are done.
Gov. Brad Little will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. PDT today to provide an update on steps the state is taking to protect citizens.
House and Senate leaders have been meeting with the governor on a daily basis to get updates on the virus. They’ve discussed a number of scenarios, but the plan right now is to keep driving toward a March 20 adjournment date.
That was the goal before the coronavirus ever arrived in the United States.
“We’d be pushing hard (for March 20) anyway, but this just makes the urgency more clear,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. “It needs to happen.”
The virus is one more factor that adds to the normal end-of-session urgency, along with the current uncertainty in financial markets, the upcoming election season and the onset of spring.
“There’s always a sense of urgency (to be done before April), but that’s heightened now because of the virus and the financial uncertainty,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
The most likely scenario, he said, is that the Legislature completes its work next week, as planned, without any need to consider “Plan B.”
If someone in the Statehouse is diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to that, Bedke said, leadership has discussed restricting public access to the Statehouse.
“We might have to suspend tours of the Capitol and limit nonessential personnel,” he said.
The U.S. Capitol also suspended public tours Thursday, until April 1.
Sending lawmakers home early would likely be a last resort. A number of budget bills still have to be approved, “and we have a looming property tax issue that needs to be addressed,” Bedke said.
Progress on either of those issues has been a bit tenuous of late. The House has killed five budget bills over the last few days — including the college and university budget. The House Education Committee on Thursday also expressed opposition to the public schools budget, which transfers most information technology functions from the State Department of Education to the State Board of Education. That budget could be taken up on the House floor as early as today.
The Senate added to the end-of-session confusion as well, when it killed a property tax freeze bill on a 24-11 vote (see related story, Page 6C).
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the Legislature can’t adjourn until it completes all the budget bills. Unlike the Washington Legislature — which adjourned its 60-day session on Thursday, as scheduled — Idaho doesn’t have the ability for lawmakers to vote remotely.
“Until there’s a confirmed case that directly impacts (the Statehouse), I think we keep working,” Winder said.
