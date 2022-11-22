Idaho lawmakers working on more ‘ESG’ legislation

Rep. Barbara Ehardt (JOHN ROARK/Post Register)

 Post Register

BOISE — Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers’ rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday.

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in a presentation to the Federalism Committee, said draft legislation is being worked that involves ESG investing.

