Idaho lawmakers rushing to beat deadline for bills

BOISE — Legislative committees have been firing on all cylinders the past few days, as Idaho lawmakers rush to beat today’s deadline for introducing bills.
More than 75 new bills have been introduced this week, including more than 50 since Wednesday afternoon. Another 32 are on the agenda today.
The deadline for introducing bills in “non-privileged” committees is today. That drop-dead date isn’t the final reckoning, though, as legislation can still be introduced in a handful of privileged committees through the waning days of the session.
Some of the measures introduced Thursday include:
A constitutional amendment capping the number of legislative districts in Idaho at 35.
Sponsored by the entire House Republican leadership team, the resolution amends Article III, Section 2 of the Idaho Constitution. It’s intended to forestall potential changes during next year’s legislative redistricting process.
“Right now, when it comes to the number of legislative districts, the Constitution says ‘not less than 30 nor more than 35,’ ” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, when introducing the bill in the House State Affairs Committee.
Idaho has been divided into 35 districts since 1993. The last time it had fewer than that was 1916.
However, during the 2000 and 2010 redistricting, the Idaho Supreme Court gave direction “that limited the flexibility of the redistricting commission,” Bedke said. The court prohibited counties or communities of interest from being split into separate districts, unless no other alternative was available.
Given that guidance, Bedke said, “my concern — which I think is shared by the parties — is there may come a time when we end up with a (redistricting) plan that has fewer legislative districts.”
That would make it even harder for lawmakers in rural Idaho to represent their already large geographic districts.
The resolution requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate. If it meets that threshold, it will go on the November ballot.
A measure eliminating two sections of code dealing with reporting requirements for newborn babies with eye inflammations.
The code sections were enacted in the 1920s, apparently in an effort to prevent infant blindness. They make it a misdemeanor for doctors, nurses, midwives or other birth attendants to fail to report the presence of eye inflammations within two weeks of the birth.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, wants to repeal the penalty. When presenting the bill to the House Health and Welfare Committee, she noted that “birth attendants” today typically means a spouse or relative.
“So the question is, are we really going to charge a father with a misdemeanor for not providing this data to the state?” she asked.
Giddings said she became aware of this issue after having her second child four months ago. She found that more than 800 home births have taken place in Idaho since 2009, where there was no doctor, nurse or midwife present.
“A lot of that has to do with cost,” she said. “Having a child in a (maternity) facility or with a trained midwife, you’re talking $5,000 to $10,000.”
The premise behind the bill, she said, “is if they’re unable or choose not to provide this screening data to the state, I don’t believe there should be a penalty.”
Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, said to his knowledge, no one has ever been cited under these two code sections.
An effort aimed at reducing repair costs for electronic equipment was introduced in the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
The Right to Repair measure “provides for the ability of farmers and other citizens to get electronic equipment repaired, whether it’s a combine or a smartphone or a kitchen freezer,” said Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
Nelson co-sponsored the bill, together with Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, and presented it in committee.
The legislation deals with “anything that involves electronics,” he said. It requires manufacturers to make literature, parts, diagnostic equipment and proprietary tools available to farmers, consumers and independent repair shops.
The intent, according to the statement of purpose, “is to maintain freedom of commerce by preventing (electronics) manufacturers from controlling repair so the only choice for consumers is the manufacturer’s owned or controlled facility.”
As an example of the type of problem consumers run into, Nelson noted that someone could get a vehicle transmission replaced by a local mechanic — but then the engine might not work until a manufacturer’s rep comes out and resets the computer.
“You might be able to buy parts (locally), but if you can’t get the diagnostics or proprietary equipment to reset a computer, it doesn’t do you any good,” he said.
The legislation has exceptions for auto manufacturers and other industries that make parts, equipment and literature available to independent repair shops through a separate memorandum of understanding.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.