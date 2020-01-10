BOISE — Lawmakers peered into their crystal ball Thursday and predicted that state revenue collections will increase $164 million, or 4.1 percent, next year.
That’s in line with the figure Gov. Brad Little used to develop his fiscal 2021 budget recommendation.
The number represents the average forecast from the 18 lawmakers on the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee.
The committee took testimony from a number of economists and industry experts last week. Each member then developed his or her own estimate for how much revenue the state will collect in fiscal 2021. The average forecast amounted to $4.125 billion, up from a projected $3.961 billion this year.
The committee average was just $3 million lower than the $4.128 billion weighted average from the state Division of Financial Management. That’s the figure on which Little based his 2021 budget recommendation.
Derek Santos, chief economist with the division, said the weighted average reflects a baseline forecast of $4.149 billion — his best estimate of total revenue collections next year — plus a 10 percent chance that collections will come in slightly higher, and a 35 percent chance that they’ll come in slightly lower.
The lower, “pessimistic” forecast, Santos said, is the only one that includes any chance of a recession. And if there is a recession, he expects it to be very mild compared to the last one.
Nevertheless, given the slight chance of a recession, the Economic Outlook committee decided to use its average forecast, rather than the division’s baseline forecast.
The committee’s forecast, together with Santos’ projections, will now be forwarded to the joint budget committee. It will make a final determination on what revenue figure to use in February, when it starts setting the 2021 budgets.
