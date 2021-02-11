BOISE — As Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, was debating against the public notices bill in the House on Wednesday, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, who sits behind him and was in favor of the bill, repeatedly held up two fingers behind Armstrong’s head, forming “bunny ears,” and openly sniggered at his colleague.
The scene was captured on the House’s livestream and broadcast across the state, generating an online buzz. Armstrong wasn’t aware of what happened until he was asked about it afterward by a reporter.
“I think he was probably kidding with the people on the back row,” Armstrong told Eye on Boise on Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t think it had anything to do with my debate or the bill. Sometimes we get caught up in these things.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke issued a sternly worded statement, saying, “As the speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, it is my responsibility to maintain the order and decorum of the House. It is our responsibility as representatives to conduct the people’s business in a serious and dignified manner. Civility is an important part of the legislative process and should be cultivated by all members as they work in the best interest of their constituents. Unfortunately, lines were crossed today, and Rep. Christensen exhibited behavior unbecoming of a representative. I have spoken with him regarding the incident and have made clear my expectations going forward.”
Asked if that meant Christensen was getting off with a warning, rather than face an ethics inquiry, Bedke said only, “We’ve discussed it with Rep. Armstrong. I think he’s comfortable with the statement.”
Under House Rule 45 on ethics, “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body” is grounds for an ethics complaint, which can be punished by reprimand or censure. For that to occur, a complaint would have to be filed with the House Ethics Committee, which would then investigate and, if the complaint is found valid, make recommendations to the full House for sanctions.
Armstrong debated strongly against HB 53; it was killed on a 32-38 vote, the first bill the full House has killed this year. Christensen voted in favor of the bill, which would have removed the requirement for government agencies in Idaho to publish official notices in newspapers, instead letting them just post them on their agency websites.