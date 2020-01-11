Idaho lawmaker plans tele-news conferences

BOISE — Idaho state Sen. Carl Crabtree is taking to the airwaves this year to keep his constituents updated on events at the Legislature.
The Grangeville Republican represents one of the largest legislative districts in the state. Stretching from Sandpoint in the north to Riggins in the south, the 7th District includes all of Idaho, Clearwater and Shoshone counties, as well as a small corner of Bonner County.
Given the challenges of meeting with reporters throughout such a large geographic area, Crabtree has begun holding weekly tele-news conferences. He’ll talk with newspapers and radio stations throughout the district about what’s happening at the Statehouse and answer questions.
“I’m trying to improve communication and be more accessible,” he said.
The initial plans call for the tele-news conference to be open only to members of the media. However, he’s looking for opportunities to hold tele-town hall meetings later in the session.
In the meantime, Crabtree said, people are welcomed to send him questions that he can address during the weekly news conference. Questions can be emailed to ccrabtree@senate.idaho.gov.