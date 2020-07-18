Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District, bringing the five-county total to 179 confirmed cases.
Two new cases were in Idaho County, for a total of 16, and two cases were in Latah County, for a total of 41. Of the new cases, all were between the ages of 10 and 49, the health department reported. One was female and the other three were male.
Of the 179 total reported cases in the health district, 73 have recovered. There have been 19 deaths, all in Nez Perce County. Health district spokeswoman Tara Macke said none of the four new cases has been hospitalized, and all are recovering at home. Lewis County is the only one in the district, which also includes Clearwater County, that has no reported COVID-19 cases.
Whitman County reported one new COVID-19 infection Friday, bringing the county total to 58. Troy Henderson, director of public health in Whitman County, said the new case is a man between the ages of 40 to 59 years old who is stable and self-isolating. Henderson said 47 of the county’s 58 cases are cleared to discontinue isolation, and 11 are stable and self-isolating.
Garfield County reported no new cases Friday. It has a total of two infections. Asotin County also reported no news cases Friday, with a total of 21 confirmed and two deaths.
In other coronavirus-related news:
The Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center will resume its daily programs Monday.
The free programs are held every day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, and topics range from historical figures like Nez Perce cowboy Jackson Sundown to the use of traditional objects such as cradleboards and other items.
Visitors may walk the trails in the park, view history in the museum and explore inside a tepee.
As parks make more areas available to the public, the visitor center urges people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19. People are asked to be mindful of social distancing and to wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The Whitman County Rural Library District received three grants totaling $6,500 from the Washington State Library.
The money will be used to advance digital equity, provide outreach opportunities and supply personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. The grant was awarded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act.
Whitman County Library will use the grants to provide 400 youth activity bags and new books; purchase a washer/dryer and cleaning materials for sanitizing; and offer wireless hotspots for library locations.
Anyone wishing more information can contact the Whitman County Library at www.whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 397-4366 or on social media.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.