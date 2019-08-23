The Idaho Department of Lands will develop a seed orchard on state endowment land off of Volmer Road south of Lewiston.
The Idaho Land Board allocated $165,000 to the department earlier this week to start the project. Jim Elbin, forest manager and bureau chief for the department at Coeur d’Alene, said the orchard will produce seeds for Douglas fir and western larch on about 40 acres, which could be expanded to 80 acres in the future.
The money from the land board will be used to drill an irrigation well at the site, build fencing and windrows and do other preparatory work.
Elbin said the site is ideal because it is surrounded by grain fields and far from other trees.
“There are no tree species around it to have pollen contamination,” he said. “We want to control the breeding to keep the genetic diversity. We want to keep things from blowing in from neighboring ornamental trees.”
He said orchardists will graft older foliage onto seedlings of both species to make cone-producing bushes. Trees normally take about 40 to 60 years to begin producing a high number of cones, but the grafting process will produce bushes that yield cones in about 10 years.
Seeds produced at the orchard will be used to grow seedlings for reforestation projects after logging or wildfires.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.