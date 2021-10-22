Members of the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed Moscow attorney Mark T. Monson and 2nd District Magistrate Judges Michelle M. Evans and Victoria A. “Vicki” Olds on Thursday as they seek to fill the 2nd District Judge position that will be vacated with the pending retirement of Judge Jeff Brudie.
The council is expected to forward at least two names today to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who will make the final decision on whom to appoint for the remaining year on Brudie’s term.
Evans has been a magistrate in Nez Perce County for the last seven and a half years. Before that, she served 19 years as a deputy prosecutor in Latah County and one year in Lewis County. She expressed a firm belief in specialty courts like drug court that offer treatment over incarceration as a way to reduce recidivism. She described her judicial philosophy as listening to both sides to make a rational, thoughtful decision that applies existing law, and to explain that decision to both sides.
“The key to litigation is that folks just want to be heard,” Evans told the council. “And you need to be respectful of the people who appear in front of you, especially as a magistrate because we have a huge number of folks who appear in front of us, a lot (without an attorney). As a district judge, I would hope to continue that philosophy and hard work, and I would want the opportunity to be involved further in felony cases.”
In Idaho, magistrates hear cases at the misdemeanor level and below, and hold preliminary hearings in felony cases to determine whether there is probable cause to forward them to District Court.
Monson said he has been in practice for 21 years, the time necessary to gain the experience to be a fair and effective judge.
“I think it’s only natural that I want to move into what I perceive as one of the highest levels of service in the profession,” Monson said. “There’s nothing more personally and professionally satisfying than being involved in cases where people are making real and significant changes to their lives.”
He related a story of a troubled young man he represented several times over many years, starting when he was 14. The same Whitman County judge oversaw the man’s cases, and Monson paid close attention as the judge encouraged him and gave him opportunities to make amends.
“I think a judge gets to work with these people on a weekly basis,” he said. “And I think, more than anything, that attracts me to a career on the bench. I want to be in a position where we can make a difference. And I hope that if given the opportunity, I will.”
Olds has been a magistrate for more than four years, with a focus on child protection and juvenile cases. She spent many years in the field of civil litigation before that.
“At some point I determined that, not just for me, but for the community that I was living in and the district that I’ve lived in, that I needed to contribute more and become more a part of that community,” Olds said of becoming a judge. “And public service was the obvious choice. I’ve had the opportunity to see a lot of judges all over the country and thought ‘I’d really like to do that, if I can.’”
She applied for a few other judicial positions before landing the one she currently occupies, and thanked members of the council for giving her advice after her previous applications.
“My primary goal is to serve the people that come before me to the best of my ability, and with dignity and respect and compassion,” Olds said. “Don’t ever forget the compassion.”
While next year is an election year for all District Judges in Idaho, the person appointed to replace Brudie will not have to run because the appointment came less than a year before the May 2022 election. They will therefore have a term of their own from January 2023 to January 2027, and will not have to run for election until 2026.
Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne appointed Brudie to the bench in 2001. Before that appointment, he spent more than a decade in public defense. He also previously served as vice president of legal services and general counsel for Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
Members of the council who interviewed the applicants included Brudie, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan, Philip Reberger, Elizabeth Chavez, Kathy Simpson, Bruce Owens and Michelle Points.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.