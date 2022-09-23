Animal hugs

Callahan Smith, 8, of the Craig Mountain Livestock 4H Club, hugs her beloved goat Northfire after giving him a proper grooming Thursday at the 2022 Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

BOISE — Attorneys for the state of Idaho say a federal judge misinterpreted the law when he blocked part of a strict new abortion ban, and they say another law blocking all abortions after about six weeks’ gestation should also remain in effect.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Brian Church asked U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, saying the judge misinterpreted both state and federal law and then issued an overly broad ruling.

