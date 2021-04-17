BOISE — After a long and impassioned debate, the Idaho House on Friday passed HB 366, the latest version of the “fetal heartbeat” anti-abortion bill, which seeks to ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Similar legislation has been passed in 12 other states, but none has been upheld.
“We want to save baby lives,” sponsor Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, told the House. “When does life begin? It begins at conception.”
Under Roe vs. Wade, however, the U.S. Supreme Court precedent, abortion is legally permissible before fetal viability, roughly around 24 weeks into gestation. Through the use of an invasive trans-vaginal ultrasound, a fetal heartbeat can now be detected at as early as six weeks of gestation, before most women know they are pregnant.
“Our ultimate goal, of course, is to overturn Roe vs. Wade and make abortion illegal in Idaho and in the United States,” Harris told the House. “While we wait, we still want to save babies.”
The bill would take effect only if another state’s law were upheld by its federal Court of Appeals. Harris said the idea is that Idaho’s law would then be challenged up to the 9th Circuit Court, which likely would rule against it, creating the kind of split between circuits that would prompt U.S. Supreme Court review.
“That gives us an opportunity to bring our ‘compelling interest’ argument all the way to the Supreme Court,” Harris said. Also, he said, the bill is “telling Idahoans there’s a baby in there, and that abortion stops a beating heart, something you can see and hear for yourself.”
Debate against the bill came from both ends of the political spectrum. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, decried the bill for including limited exemptions for cases of rape or incest if a police report is provided.
“Why would we put that in code, to discriminate against how a baby was conceived? ... Why are we allowing the killing of babies just because of how they were made? It’s not right,” she said.
Scott also objected to imposing penalties on doctors but not on the women involved, and said, “Six weeks, that’s pretty pregnant.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “The only thing this bill will do is cost taxpayers money, that’s it.” If it passes and takes effect, she said, “that means we’re headed to court and we’re going to lose, up until such time, if it ever happens, that Roe vs. Wade is struck down by the Supreme Court. So all this does is walk us into extensive losing litigation.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, argued that the requirement for a police report ignores the fact that such a report likely wouldn’t be available until an investigation has concluded, as much as three months after the crime.
“It’s mean, it’s incomprehensible, it’s inconsiderate, and mostly it’s unconstitutional,” Mathias told the House. “This bill is unconstitutional.”
To become law, HB 366 would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature. An earlier version of the bill already passed the Senate.