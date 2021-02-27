BOISE — A supplemental budget request that includes funding for a new barracks at the Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce passed the Idaho House on a 57-9 vote Friday.
The $89 million bill now goes to the Senate for further action.
If approved, it would allow the Permanent Building Fund to finance dozens of construction and renovation projects across the state. That includes $7.4 million for the new Youth Challenge barracks, $3 million to replace aging facilities at the University of Idaho’s agricultural research center in Parma and $700,000 for two UI greenhouses.
The Youth Challenge barracks would replace the modular trailers that are currently being used as living quarters and allow the program to increase its capacity from 155 students to 180 per 22-week term.
Once construction is complete, the Idaho Military Division will assume ownership of the new barracks and fund 100 percent of operating and maintenance costs with federal funding.
The $3 million for the Parma research center will be matched by $3 million in private contributions from industry partners, while the two new UI greenhouses will enable the school to expand its seedling production.
There was no floor debate on the supplemental request. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, was the only representative from north central Idaho to vote against the bill.