BOISE — The Idaho House on Tuesday approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and expand legal methods of take for the animals.
Lawmakers voted 58-11 to send the agriculture industry-backed bill to Republican Gov. Brad Little.
The law does away with Idaho’s already liberal wolf hunting and trapping bag limits, allows trapping on private land year-round, and aligns wolf harvest rules with those for coyotes and other animals classified by the state as predators. Under those rules, wolves could be hunted from motor vehicles or with night-vision goggles.
The legislation nearly triples the amount of money the Idaho Department of Fish and Game distributes to the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board and would allow the board to hire private contractors to kill wolves. It erodes the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s authority to set wolf hunting and trapping seasons, bag limits and methods of take.
Idaho hunting regulations now allow individuals to kill as many as 30 wolves per year. If Little signs the law, hunters and trappers could kill an unlimited number.
Critics have said the elimination of bag limits combined with the Wolf Depredation Control Board’s ability to use contractors could lead to as much as 90 percent of the state’s wolves being killed. Under that scenario, critics believe hunting and trapping would not be curtailed until the population plunged from the current estimate of about 1,500 to 150, a level called for in the state’s 2002 wolf management plan. The plan was adopted as a precursor to wolves being removed from protection under the Endangered Species Act. Under that plan, federal management of wolves could resume if the population falls below 100 and 10 breeding pairs.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, it’s rare for hunters and trappers to reach seasonal limits. During the 2020 season that overlaps into 2021 and is still open, one person has taken 13 wolves, three people have killed 10 or more wolves and 11 have killed six or more. During the 2019 season, which had a maximum bag limit of 20, one person killed 20 wolves, six people killed 10 or more and 16 people killed six or more wolves.
Backers of the legislation said changes are needed to protect livestock and the state’s deer and elk herds from predation.
“We have areas of the state where the wolves are having a real detrimental impact on our wildlife,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, one of the bill’s sponsors. “They are hurting the herds, elk and deer. This allows the Wolf (Depredation) Control Board and others to control them, also, which we have not done in the past.”
Cattle and sheep ranchers say wolves have cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars by killing animals or harassing them, causing them to lose weight, making them less valuable when they are sold.
Environmental groups blasted the House’s approval of the measure and called on Little to veto the legislation.
“The bill will waste millions of dollars of public funds on killing wolves, and threatens to ultimately return the species to the endangered species list and federal management,” the Western Watersheds Project and about a dozen other environmental groups said in a statement.
The Fish and Game Department reported in February that the wolf population has been holding at about 1,500 the past two years. About 500 wolves have been killed in the state in each of the last two years by hunters, trappers and via wolf-control measures carried out by state and federal authorities.
The Fish and Game Commission, which supports reducing the state’s wolf population, came out against the bill because it usurps authority from the body created by a 1938 citizen’s initiative designed to insulate fish and wildlife management from politics.