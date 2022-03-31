The Idaho House formally adjourned the 2022 legislative session this afternoon, after declining to override any gubernatorial vetoes.
The House adjourned “sine die” at 12:48 p.m. Pacific Time.
The Senate will follow suit shortly, after its members finish offering their traditional end-of-session goodbyes.
Although Gov. Brad Little vetoed several bills over the past few days, neither chamber was able to override any of them.
The House declined to consider two gubernatorial vetoes of a public school funding formula bill and a proposal to revamp the Idaho Judicial Council.
The Senate declined to consider the governor's veto of a bill that changed the assessment methods for self-storage facilities.
However, the chamber did attempt to override Little's veto of legislation that imposed a one-year moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The 21-14 vote fell short of the necessary two-thirds threshold, though, so the attempt failed.
For more on the 2022 legislative session, see Friday's Lewiston Tribune.