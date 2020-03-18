Idaho higher education budget finally gets House OK

BOISE — The third time proved a charm — barely — for the fiscal 2021 higher education budget.
After rejecting two previous iterations, the House on Tuesday voted 43-26 to approve a $628.7 million budget for Idaho’s four public colleges and universities.
That’s an increase of $24.4 million or 4 percent from the current year; it includes $307.1 million in state general fund support — an increase of $1 million or 0.3 percent.
The budget included an extra $531,000 for Lewis-Clark State College, to give it some extra flexibility to navigate a difficult fiscal situation that has already prompted the institution to announce layoffs for 26 full- and part-time employees.
Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, voted for the first higher education budget, which failed in the House on March 9. She voted against the second version, which was rejected Monday. On Tuesday, she debated against the latest version, but then voted for it.
“I want to thank (the joint budget committee) for working on this bill and coming up with a 90 percent good solution,” she said. “What’s disturbing is that this is the third time (the proposed budget exceeds the governor’s recommendation). We’ve looked at two budgets and sent them back. We’ve said no, we have a problem with higher education. They need to take drastic measures.”
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, voted against the budget. Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, voted for it, as did Rep. Jennifer Seegmiller, who is filling in temporarily for Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, chastised the budget committee for refusing to cut the higher education general fund budget.
“I thought this body made it clear that we wanted to reduce the budget significantly, because of the spiraling cost of tuition,” he said. “We want to see this budget lowered. I want to send a clear message.”
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, said the House is sending a clear message — that the Legislature doesn’t value higher education.
“We’ve killed this budget twice,” he said. “We’re sending a message to students that we don’t value their future.”
The bill now goes to the Senate for further action.
