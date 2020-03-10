BOISE — House lawmakers rejected a $630 million higher education budget on a 37-32 vote Monday, citing concerns about declining enrollments and the institutions’ alleged “socialist bent.”
The proposed budget included $307 million in state general fund support for Idaho’s four public colleges and universities in fiscal 2021. That was a $1.05 million, 0.3 percent increase over the current year.
The bill was $1.4 million higher than the governor’s recommendation. It now returns to the joint budget committee to be reworked.
Monday’s defeat has significant implications for Lewis-Clark State College, which was in line to collect an extra $837,700. That included $613,400 in occupancy costs for the new Career & Technical Education Center — $306,700 more than the governor recommended — plus another $531,000 in Enrollment Workload Adjustment that also wasn’t recommended by the governor.
Occupancy costs are funds the institutions receive to cover the operating costs for new buildings. The workload adjustment reflects changes in enrollment and in the number or type of degrees the institutions award.
The House spent nearly an hour debating the budget. Several lawmakers objected to exceeding the governor’s recommendation, saying the move wasn’t supported by higher enrollment.
“We hear about how (the Legislature) isn’t funding higher education, but over the last six years, general fund and endowment funding has increased by 36 percent,” said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa. “Tuition revenue has increased by 35 percent. But during that same period, enrollment hasn’t increased. With that, I’m reluctant to give them even more money.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, also criticized the institutions for their high salaries and glossy communications.
“Nine of the top 10 highest-paid public employees in the state are from the colleges and universities,” Scott said. “That’s a big red flag for me. They definitely need to cut their budgets.”
Looking through her mailbox, she said, “the thickest, glossiest pieces I get are from the universities. That tells me there are places they can cut.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, decried the “socialist bent” in higher education, saying the institutions are focusing on “equity and inclusion, instead of reading, writing and arithmetic.”
“Their whole curriculum has turned to the left,” he said. “We have to find a way to stop rubber-stamping their budgets and say we do have a say in who they hire and what’s taught.”
This was the third fiscal 2021 budget to die on the House floor so far this session. Shortly after it failed, lawmakers killed the Secretary of State’s budget as well.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, voted against the higher education budget; Reps. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; Caroline Troy, R-Genesee; Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, supported the measure.
Kingsley, who rarely debates on the floor, noted that “there’s been a big paradigm shift in higher education, toward career technical education.”
“It’s important that (LCSC’s) new career-technical building get maximized,” he said. “This is what we need in our community. This is a phenomenal building, and it will really support what we have going on.”
Troy carried the higher education budget on the floor. She said the four college and university presidents all understand they need to revise the way they do business. They’re trying to do so, but they can’t turn on a dime.
“They’ve gotten the message,” she said. “They know they need to change — but they’re driving a big ship. There’s no quick pivot. If we force them into too many quick pivots, they’ll go down like the Titanic.”
The proposed budget, Troy said, “says we’re going to support them in the creative things they’re doing. We’re going to keep them afloat so they can continue to pivot. This isn’t much (above) the governor’s recommendation, but it will make a big difference to the success of LCSC.”
The joint budget committee will now craft a revised budget. It could still try to secure some extra funding for LCSC, or it could retreat entirely and just go with the governor’s recommendation.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.