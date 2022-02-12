BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court upheld the state’s new congressional district boundaries Friday.
The unanimous 5-0 ruling resolves the last legal dispute over the legislative and congressional redistricting plans that were adopted by the Idaho Citizens’ Commission on Reapportionment in November.
Based on the 2020 census population figures, the commission created 35 new legislative districts, as well as two new congressional districts.
The goal was to distribute Idaho’s population between the districts as evenly as possible to ensure that voters in different parts of the state have nearly equal representation.
The Supreme Court previously rejected four lawsuits questioning the constitutionality of the commission’s legislative district map.
On Friday, it rejected a similar lawsuit challenging the congressional redistricting plan.
The lawsuit was filed by Christopher Pentico, who claimed the commission failed to meet the 90-day deadline for submitting its final report. He also argued that the congressional district plan violated state law by splitting six precinct districts in Ada County.
Article III, Section 2 of the Idaho Constitution gives the commission 90 days in which to complete its work. The clock starts ticking “after the commission has been organized.”
Pentico said the commission was organized on Aug. 12, when Secretary of State Lawerence Denney ordered its formation. Since the commission didn’t file its final report until Nov. 15, it missed the deadline by three days.
In an opinion written by Justice John Stegner, the court said Pentico misinterpreted the meaning of “formation” and “organization,” as well as the importance of Denney’s Aug. 12 order.
“We conclude that the commission was ‘organized’ and the 90-day time limit began to run on Sept. 1, the day the commission elected (its co-chairs),” Stegner wrote.
Denney’s Aug. 12 order didn’t actually form the commission, he continued. Rather, “the secretary of state issues an order to form a commission to those with authority to appoint the individuals who will serve on the commission … In order for Pentico’s interpretation to be correct, it would mean a commission could be ‘organized’ before its members had been chosen.”
Since the commission elected its co-chairs and adopted its rules of conduct Sept. 1, Stegner wrote, it met the 90-day deadline by turning in its final report Nov. 15.
The court also rejected Pentico’s arguments about splitting precinct lines, saying the commission met its statutory obligations.
The new congressional districts created by the commission are similar to the districts that have been in place for the last few decades.
They put northern and western Idaho in the 1st Congressional District, with central and eastern Idaho in the 2nd Congressional District. The dividing line between the two is in Ada County.
Now that all outstanding lawsuits have been resolved, the new legislative and congressional district boundaries will be in effect for the next 10 years, beginning with this year’s May 17 primary.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.