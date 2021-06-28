Idaho high court to hear arguments against initiative process

The Idaho Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday in two cases challenging the constitutionality of newly approved restrictions on Idaho's citizen initiative process.
Both lawsuits focus on Senate Bill 1110, which was passed and signed into law earlier this year.
The measure requires sponsors to collect signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts in the state before an initiative or referendum can qualify for the ballot. The previous standard was 6 percent in 18 districts, and a total of 6 percent of voters statewide.
Michael Gilmore, an Ada County attorney, filed suit April 26 asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional.
Reclaim Idaho, the group that sponsored the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, filed a second lawsuit May 7. It was joined by the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, which was created earlier this year by former Chief Justice Jim Jones and former Attorney General Tony Parks, largely because of their concerns about SB 1110.
The Supreme Court consolidated both cases and will hear arguments beginning at 9 a.m. PDT. The hourlong hearing will be streamed online via Zoom; a link can be found on the court's website, at isc.idaho.gov/appeals-court/isc-calendar.
Reclaim Idaho's lawsuit argues that the 35-district requirement makes the qualification process so difficult it essentially undermines the people's constitutional right to use ballot measures to make or repeal laws.
Voters amended the Idaho Constitution in 1912 to allow initiatives and referendums. At the same time, the lawsuit notes, “they gave the Legislature a trust responsibility to enact the methods and procedures for exercising that right.”
Up until 1997, the number of signatures needed to qualify an initiative for the ballot was equal to 10 percent of the votes cast in the previous general election. There was no geographic distribution requirement.
Beginning in '97, however, lawmakers began imposing “increasingly byzantine and unreasonable requirements” on the initiative process, the lawsuit argues. And this “death-by-a-thousand cuts (approach) reached its apotheosis in the 2021 legislative session,” with SB 1110.
The measure passed 26-9 in the Senate and 51-18 in the House. Only eight Republicans opposed it, including Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Reps. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston. No Democrats voted for it.
The bill made Idaho's initiative process the most restrictive in the nation.
“If this unconstitutional power grab of the Legislature goes unchecked by the court, for all intents and purposes the constitutional right is a dead letter,” the lawsuit said. “The Legislature will have finally succeeded in robbing Idaho citizens of the sacred power they reserved for themselves 109 years ago.”
In her response to the lawsuit, Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo said until Reclaim Idaho or some other group actually tries to follow the new law, it's purely speculative to say whether SB 1110 made it impossible for measures to qualify for the ballot.
Moreover, when voters amended Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution in 1912, they expressly gave the Legislature the power to set the “conditions” and “manner” by which initiatives and referendums take place.
SB 1110 is perfectly consistent with that, Larrondo said. It “serves as part of a system of checks and balances for direct legislation (and) creates a check on the will of the majority by requiring a modicum of statewide support” for a measure to qualify for the ballot.
Gilmore, the Ada County attorney, takes a slightly different approach in his lawsuit, focusing on the restriction that only registered voters can sign initiative petitions.
“This case presents a simple question,” he wrote. “Who is entitled to choose which voters must sign a petition to put a referendum or initiative on a statewide ballot — the Legislature, whose action or inaction would be overturned … or the people themselves as individuals?”
Both lawsuits went directly to the Supreme Court, bypassing the lower courts.
If the court upholds SB 1110, Reclaim Idaho said it will begin collecting signatures for a new initiative that would eliminate any geographic distribution requirement and allow measures to qualify for the ballot if they're supported by 6 percent of registered voters statewide.
