BOISE — Health care leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate Tuesday, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.
The officials from the five largest medical care providers in southwestern Idaho also urged residents to push local and state leaders for mandates. Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed, though he has encouraged residents to wear masks.
“Gov. Little has no plans for a state-wide mask mandate in Idaho at this time,” his spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said in a statement Tuesday. She said he supports local municipalities that want to impose mask orders.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, with more than 11,400 cases Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The state has seen an average of nearly 453 new cases every day during the past two weeks, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 25, but largely lifted the order in stages over the next several weeks. Idaho is now in the fourth and final stage of Little’s reopening plan, with most businesses allowed to operate as usual as long as they can adhere to some physical distancing and sanitation requirements.
Some lawmakers on the far-right side of the Republican party, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, have repeatedly criticzed the governor for temporarily closing some businesses and taking other measures to slow the spread of the virus. Little has now largely handed over decisions about additional restrictions to officials at each of the state’s seven regional health districts.
That approach isn’t effective, St. Luke’s Health System CEO Chris Roth said.
“They’re not coordinated, they’re not consistent and we have a patchwork as a result,” Roth said. “The governor, to his credit, is wearing a mask — he’s leading by example, as are his colleagues. However, we would like to see more state action as it relates to mandates, that leads to a coordinated response.”
The hospital system’s current projections show the number of patients admitted for coronavirus-related symptoms is expected to double every two weeks.
“If we do not reverse this trend, we are headed for a crisis,” Roth said. “We’re calling on all members of the community to contact your local and state officials, boards ... all those that have power to make policy. Please contact them and urge them to require the use of face covers.”