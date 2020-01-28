BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday asked for an additional $70 million from the general fund and $300 million overall that includes federal money for an 8.7 percent increase in next year’s budget.
Director Dave Jeppesen told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that the large increase is because of Medicaid expansion that went into effect Jan. 1.
State officials estimate about 90,000 low-income Idaho residents will qualify for the expansion at a cost of about $400 million.
The state is required to pay 10 percent, or about $40 million, with the federal government covering the remaining 90 percent.
About 60,000 people have so far signed up for coverage under expanded Medicaid coverage.
Jeppesen’s request would boost the agency’s budget to about $930 million from general funds.
The agency would also receive about $330 million in dedicated funds from such things as fees and licenses plus another $2.4 billion from the federal government for an overall budget of about $3.7 billion.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is recommending an additional $40 million from the general fund that, combined with federal money, would result in an overall increase of 8 percent.