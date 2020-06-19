The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare laid off 23 employees Thursday, as part of its response to looming state budget cuts.
The move includes eight people in the agency’s welfare fraud unit, which is responsible for pursuing criminal prosecutions of individuals who commit fraud when obtaining welfare benefits.
In a statement to the Lewiston Tribune on Thursday, Director Dave Jeppesen said the fraud unit layoffs “have not compromised our ability to combat fraud. Fraud prevention continues to be a top priority of the department.”
Reductions in the unit were made, the agency said, because two different units were doing the same work.
The remaining reductions include 11 people in information technology, two in human resources and two in the director’s office.
Gov. Brad Little has asked all department heads to prepare for a 5 percent budget holdback in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. That’s based on the likelihood that the coronavirus pandemic and related economic turmoil will result in lower state revenue collections.
The 5 percent cut is on top of a 2 percent reduction that was previously built into the 2021 budget.