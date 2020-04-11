Idaho Business for Education has launched a statewide initiative to help get needed supplies and services to students after school buildings closed in response to COVID-19.
The Community Activation Project aims to provide connectivity to students who do not have internet service at home and supply devices to students in need.
People are asked to donate their used laptops so students can continue their education remotely. The computers will be scrubbed clean of data and sanitized by volunteers.
“This project is mission critical to the thousands of students in our state who cannot learn remotely without computers and other devices or internet connections at their homes,” said Rod Grammer, president and CEO of Idaho Business for Education. “IBE is partnering with educators, other community groups and state education leaders to close the digital divide among our students. We hope businesses and individuals can help us with donations of their unused computers and other resources to get connectivity to our students.”
Lori McCann, the chairwoman for the north central Idaho team based in Lewiston, said the group will work with internet service providers across the state to launch service and hot spots in areas where connectivity may be an issue.
Drop-off locations for devices will be announced at a later date, but anyone who has a computer they want to donate can reach McCann at lmccann@wvmcann.com or call her at (208) 743-5517.