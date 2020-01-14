BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup will accept public comments from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho State Capitol Building at 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise.
The work group will hold a regular public meeting Saturday at the University of Idaho Boise Water Center at 332 E. Front St., Boise, ID 83702, in the Legacy Pointe Room.
People who want to make comments to the group regarding its work to shape policy prescriptions for improving salmon and steelhead returns to Idaho may do so during the Friday public comment period. This will be the first time the work group has devoted a special meeting specifically to taking comments. In the past, the group has taken comments for just a short time during its regular meetings.
According to a news release from the Idaho Office of Species Conservation, each member of the public will be limited to three minutes to deliver comments. Comments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The group also accepts written comments.
The Saturday meeting will include updates from the agenda and mission statements subgroups; presentations on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s estuarine and ocean salmon research; central Idaho chinook salmon habitat, and the status and trends of wild populations in those habitats; harvest issues; and a policy discussion.
The Boise meeting will be the sixth in the series. The work group will hold several additional meetings throughout Idaho to provide opportunities to share perspectives on salmon policy. The next meeting will be March 5 in Boise.
The group is expected to visit Lewiston in April and Riggins in July. Times, dates and locations of the meetings will be released later.