BOISE — The deadline Gov. Brad Little has given himself for possibly vetoing two anti-transgender bills sent to him by the Legislature is March 31, his office said Tuesday.
One of the bills bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling a previous Idaho ban was unconstitutional, and that the Idaho attorney general’s office said could end up costing the state $1 million if it goes to court again.
The other bill bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports despite also getting warnings that such a law is unconstitutional. The measure would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.
The Republican governor’s deadline is 10 days from final adjournment, not counting Sundays. His office said he’s using the time and date the Senate called it quits on Thursday evening. The House followed suit the next morning.
The legalities involving those two potential deadlines aren’t clear, so Little is using the earlier date to play it safe, said his spokeswoman, Marissa Hyer.