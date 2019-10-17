WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho’s two congressional representatives split Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution opposing President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.
House members voted 354-60 in opposition to the withdrawal. Idaho 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson voted with the bipartisan majority; 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher was among the 60 “no” votes.
Trump declared Wednesday the U.S. has no stake in defending the Kurdish fighters who died by the thousands as America’s partners against Islamic State extremists. Hours later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats walked out of a meeting at the White House, accusing him of having a “meltdown,” calling her a “third-rate politician” and having no plan to deal with a potentially revived Islamic State group.
Condemnation of Trump’s stance on Turkey, Syria and the Kurds was quick and severe during the day, not only from Democrats but from Republicans who have been staunch supporters on virtually all issues.
The Idaho Press requested comment from Fulcher and Simpson about their vote, but did not hear back by Wednesday evening.
Many lawmakers expressed worry that it may lead to revival of ISIS as well as Russian presence and influence in the area — in addition to the slaughter of many Kurds.