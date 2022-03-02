The latest entity to speak out against the recent America First Political Action Conference, at which Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin appeared in pre-recorded video, is the Idaho Republican Party.
The party released a statement on Tuesday from Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna condemning white supremacist ideals in response to McGeachin’s comments regarding her taped speech she sent to a white nationalist event.
“White supremacy, antisemitism, bigotry, and neo-Nazism are reprehensible and have no place in the Idaho Republican Party,” Luna said in the statement. “We always have and will continue to stand against these divisive ideologies. We are the Party of Lincoln which stands for individual liberty, inclusion, and diversity of thought. The promotion of hatred, bigotry, or the anti-American values of Russia is fundamentally incompatible with our shared conservative ideals and values.”
McGeachin delivered a speech to AFPAC last Friday, a conference held by Nick Fuentes. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Fuentes as a white nationalist who is trying to move the Republican Party to the far-right, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Gov. Brad Little tweeted Tuesday, “It is extremely unfortunate anyone in elected office in Idaho must make statements like these but let me be clear — I fully reject racism in all forms. There is no place for racism and hate in the great State of Idaho. As Governor, I will continue to stand up for Idahoans’ values and work to make our state a place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay.”
He did not mention McGeachin or the event.
Video on social media from the Orlando gathering showed attendees cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces to invade Ukraine, according to the AP.
McGeachin, who is running in Idaho’s gubernatorial campaign, told those gathered in Florida that she needs “freedom fighters all over this country that are willing to stand up and fight” even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks.”
She said that while serving as acting Idaho governor, she twice issued executive orders involving COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates while Little was out of the state, the AP reported. Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate and fought President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirements.
After receiving backlash for speaking at the conference, McGeachin issued a statement where she said the media is trying to play a “guilt-by-association game.”
“I was invited to submit a video to AFPAC, and I took the opportunity to share my views about these vital America First policies,” she said in the statement. “Don’t tell me what I believe. Listen to my words.”
Other groups more directly condemned McGeachin’s actions, such as Take Back Idaho, a political action committee, who called for her resignation, as well as the Idaho Democratic Party.
The party’s acting chair, Deborah Silver, condemned McGeachin’s actions in a news release.
“As leaders, we also have the responsibility to call out reprehensible behavior that threatens our state. I believe Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s recent participation at AFPAC, a white nationalist conference, warrants such action,” the Idaho Democratic Party release said.