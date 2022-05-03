The Idaho Gives four-day fundraising campaign for nonprofit organizations in the state began Monday and will include events at Lewiston and Moscow this week.
Lewiston nonprofits will be on hand from 3-5 p.m. today at the Lewiston City Library. Moscow-area nonprofits will attend a similar event at the 1912 Center from 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Refreshments will be served at both events.
The giving period for the program will last until Thursday. Those interested can donate in person or online at idahogives.org.
Idaho Gives is designed to raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits, according to a news release. Idaho Gives provides a platform for donors to search, support and donate to Idaho nonprofits.