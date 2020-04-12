Idaho Gives, which provides support for nonprofit charities in the state, has announced that it will start a campaign for donations April 23.
Nonprofits that hope to benefit from the campaign should register by Wednesday’s deadline. Idaho Gives will open for donations April 23 and run through May 7. The earlier nonprofits register, the stronger their Idaho Gives campaign will be, the organization said.
“Now, more than ever, nonprofits need our support. Registering for Idaho Gives will help Idaho nonprofits connect with local donors who want to give back to Idaho,” said Amy Little, Idaho Nonprofit Center president and CEO.
More information on Idaho Gives, and a place to register for the program, can be found at www.IdahoGives.org.