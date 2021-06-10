Idaho was awarded $30.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funds Wednesday to address COVID-19-related health disparities in under-served communities.
The funding is part of the $2.25 billion in supplementary COVID-19 funding previously approved by Congress.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the money is intended to reduce health disparities related to the coronavirus, improve testing and contact tracing in at-risk populations, and improve state and local health department services to prevent and control COVID-19 infections.
“The pandemic laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José Montero, director of the CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local and Territorial Support, in a news release. “These grants will provide health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”
Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Wednesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced six cases in Nez Perce County and three apiece in Idaho, Latah and Lewis counties. Whitman County added four cases, Asotin County added five and Garfield County added one.
Asotin County also added a death to its total Tuesday, but it was an earlier death that was reclassified as being related to COVID-19 by state officials, after it had originally being ruled as not related to the virus, said Brady Woodbury, Asotin County public health administrator.
Asotin County’s 14-day case total stands at 10, Woodbury noted.