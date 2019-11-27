Idaho Forest Group has made a $50,000 donation to Lewis-Clark State College’s new technical education center, which will give the company naming rights for two industrial electronics classrooms in the center, according to an LCSC news release distributed Tuesday.
The Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center is currently under construction in the Lewiston Orchards, near the new Lewiston High School building. It is scheduled to open in the fall.
Idaho Forest Group, which has its headquarters in Coeur d’Alene, operates six sawmills and a finger-joint facility with operations in northern Idaho, including Lewiston, and Montana. IFG was formed in 2008 when Bennett Forest Industries and Riley Creek Lumber merged, and has roots dating back to 1934 when Guy Bennett began his lumber career, LCSC’s news release said.
The Schweitzer center will house LCSC’s Technical and Industrial Division programs, including auto mechanics technology, CNC machining technology, information technology, engineering technology, industrial electronics technology, and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology.