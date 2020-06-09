The Idaho Foodbank will give away food to those in need at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
It will be a drive-through distribution, and those in line are asked to follow directional signs and volunteer flaggers.
There are no qualifications for food boxes. Demographic information like family size and ZIP code will be collected for record-keeping purposes. Each household will recieve two boxes containing a variety of produce, dairy and precooked meat items.