The Idaho Foodbank has announced the launch of IdahoKind, the organization’s first fundraising campaign inspired by the generosity of Duane and Lori Stueckle.
The campaign begins Monday and will run through Feb. 14.
The Stueckles have promised to match $100,000 for donations made to the campaign. If the match is met, the Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide as many as 1 million meals for Idahoans struggling with food insecurity, according to a news release.
Donations to the campaign can be made online at idahofoodbank.org/idahokind/.