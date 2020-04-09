Idaho Fish and Game commissioners will meet via teleconference at 7 a.m. today to make minor adjustments to the temporary ban on the sale of many nonresident licenses, tags and permits.
The commission enacted the ban last week to prevent out-of-state hunters and anglers from visiting Idaho and potentially bringing COVID-19 with them.
Today, commissioners will consider making exceptions for people who live in Idaho but have not lived in the state long enough — at least 6 months — to meet the residency requirements for the purchase of resident hunting and fishing licenses. Under the proposed rule change, those people would still be able to purchase nonresident licenses if they can prove they reside in the state.
The commission will also consider allowing nonresidents who had purchased spring black bear hunting licenses and tags prior to April 4 when the ban was adopted but had not yet purchased bear baiting permits, to purchase the permits. Nonresidents who purchased licenses, tags and permits prior to April 4 are allowed to use them.
Those interested in listening to the meeting can do so by calling (408) 418-9388.