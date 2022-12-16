Idaho feels strain of ‘tripledemic’

Idaho’s hospitals are feeling the strain from the “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19, officials said in a news conference Thursday.

Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, said St. Luke’s providers have moved to a contingency level of care, and patients will likely wait longer for treatment or hospital beds.

