KAMIAH — Bill Arsenault has been named as the new Kamiah fire and emergency medical services chief, replacing Dan Musgrave, who has served with the city for 41 years.
Arsenault, age unavailable, currently with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, has more than 25 years experience in fire service, according to a news release from the city. He was selected following a national search after a previous fire chief, Leo Gilbride, of Caldwell, served less than one month on the job. Musgrave has been filling in as the interim chief during that search.
Arsenault, who will lead a staff of 20 fire and EMS personnel, will begin his job Nov. 2. He has a wide range of military and firefighting experience, according to the news release, and is also a state EMS instructor and a structural/wildland fire instructor.
He will join an organization that has been fractured for some time over conflicts between the fire chief and EMS director and the volunteers who make up the staff. In December, 23 members signed a petition that said they would no longer respond to calls until certain demands were met, including moving the group away from an independent supervisor to the city’s control. Those members were temporarily suspended until an agreement was reached.
Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater expressed confidence in Arsenault’s ability to “transition to an organization that is absolutely committed to our citizens and guests.”