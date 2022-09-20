JULIAETTA — The two candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction will take part in a Q&A session tonight in Juliaetta before voters make a decision at the polls in November.

Debbie Critchfield, the Republican nominee, and challenger Terry Gilbert, a Democrat, will appear at 7 tonight to face the public during a Q&A session at Juliaetta Elementary School. They are vying to replace current superintendent Sherry Ybarra.

Tags

Recommended for you