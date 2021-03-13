BOISE — The joint budget committee completed the bulk of its work Friday, approving a $2.65 billion Idaho public schools budget on a near-unanimous vote.
The fiscal 2022 budget included a record $2.34 billion in state general fund support. That’s an increase of $73.6 million, or 3.7 percent, which makes it the smallest increase since fiscal 2015.
However, when federal and dedicated funds are added, the total K-12 budget is up $309.8 million, or 13.2 percent, largely because of an infusion of $240 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars.
The overall schools budget is divided into six divisions, plus a separate budget for educational services for the deaf and blind. Six of the seven budgets were approved on unanimous, 20-0 votes.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, opposed the seventh, the central services budget, because it included some funding for Common Core curriculum and testing. All seven budget bills still need to pass the House and Senate before going to the governor. Among other items, the combined budgets includes:
$44.9 million in additional funding for the “career ladder” teacher compensation plan. Total career ladder salaries and benefits now amount to $1.057 billion.
A $20 million, or 2.27 percent, increase in discretionary funding, which schools use for a variety of miscellaneous expenses.
Another $9.7 million for advanced opportunities, which includes dual-credit courses that help students get a head start on a college degree. That brings total funding for advanced opportunities to $29.7 million.
$20 million for summer reading programs and other efforts to address learning loss stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
A 2 percent merit-based salary increase for school administrators and classified staff.
And a $10.5 million, or 5.2 percent, increase in state funding for health insurance.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.