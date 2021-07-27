Idaho Democratic leaders announced their three appointments to the Citizen Commission for Reapportionment today.
The bipartisan commission is responsible for redrawing Idaho's congressional and legislative district boundaries, using the 2020 census population data. The goal is to create districts that maintain communities of interest, while ensuring voters have nearly equal representation regardless of where they live.
Senate Democratic Leader Michelle Stennett named Moscow physician Dan Schmidt to the commission. He served three terms in the Idaho Senate, from 2010 to 2016, and previously served as Latah County coroner from 1991 to 2006.
House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel appointed Amber Pence to the commission. Pence serves as special assistant to the Teton County Board of Commissioners and previously served as chief of staff for the Idaho House Democratic caucus and director of intergovernmental relations for the city of Boise.
Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Fred Cornforth named Nels Mitchell to the commission. Mitchell is a former professor at the University of Idaho College of Law, and ran for U.S. Senate in 2014. He also worked at the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, where he oversaw a staff of 75 attorneys and investigators.
In a joint news release, the three Democratic leaders noted that Idaho voters created the independent redistricting commission by constitutional amendment in 1994.
“As appointing authorities, protecting the integrity of the commission is our top priority,” they said. “These (three) individuals share our commitment to a fair and independent redistricting process. We have full confidence in their ability to work with their (Republican) counterparts to produce publicly favorable and legally sound maps, which will serve our state well for the next decade.”
Idaho Republican leaders announced their appointments to the commission two weeks ago. They include former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis and former Rep. Eric Redman.
A third Republican appointee, Boise attorney John Simpson, withdrew after determining that recent lobbying work disqualified him from the position. House Speaker Scott Bedke hasn't yet named a replacement for him.
Idaho expects to receive the 2020 census reapportionment data by mid-August. The commission will have 90 days to approve new district boundaries, but state officials hope they'll finish the job by November.
