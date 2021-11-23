The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday the deactivation of crisis standards of care for the state with the exception of the Panhandle Health District.
Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said that while cases remain high, hospitals have been able to operate with contingency care as health support need no longer exceeds resources in most areas.
The Panhandle Health District — which includes Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone counties — is still seeing a surge in cases, which is why that district is still under crisis care.
The crisis standards of care was activated for northern Idaho on Sept. 7 and statewide Sept. 16. The designation gives legal and ethical guidelines to health care providers on how they should ration care to save the most lives possible.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients as of Monday. St. Joe’s activated crisis standards of care Sept. 17 when it had 15 COVID-19 patients, however, the highest number of COVID-19 patients treated at the hospital was 20 on Sept. 13.
Jeppesen also warned that while cases in the state are going down, a high volume of cases could return. He encouraged people to get vaccinated as well as get a booster shot for those who are eligible. Those 18 years and older who have had Pfizer or Moderna doses at least six months ago and those 18 year and older who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago can receive a booster shot.
Dr. Jim Souza from St. Luke’s Health System echoed Jeppesen’s statement about the possibility of cases climbing again.
“We are not sharing a ‘mission accomplished’ message,” he said. “We don’t believe this will be our last surge of COVID.”
LCSC will not require masks starting Jan. 3.
Lewis-Clark will designate masks as option in most situations on campus starting in the new year.
A news release from LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton stated that 332 employees responded to a survey about having masks be optional on campus, with more than 75 percent in favor.
Vaccination rates among LCSC employees are at 71 percent and student vaccinations range from about 40 percent to 60 percent depending on their status, such as resident student, online or part-time.
Campus events will continue to require masks.
Two COVID-19 death reported in region
There was one COVID-19 death the north central Idaho health district, a Nez Perce County woman in her 40s. Asotin County also reported one death, a man described as between 40 and 60 years old.
Latah County had the most new cases with 11, followed by Clearwater and Nez Perce counties with nine, Idaho County with six and Lewis County with four. Asotin County had 12 new cases and Whitman County had two. No new cases were reported in Garfield county.
