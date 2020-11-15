Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — While official results are pending from the 2020 general election, so far, what is certain is Idaho County voters beat a path to the polls — whether in person or by mail-in ballots — this month.
According to the Idaho County Elections Office, 85.15 percent of voters participated in the Nov. 3 election; a total 9,717 ballots cast out of 11,412 registered voters.
Voters were eager to have their say, with 550 registering and voting on Election Day.According to past Free Press news coverage, this marks a new record for an Idaho County presidential election, surpassing the 83.10 percent turnout in 2016. However, 2016 retains its record for the highest number of Election Day registrants — 783.
Canvassing was conducted by the Idaho County Commission at its Nov. 10, meeting, after which election results were finalized.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Trident to air new land swap plan
MCCALL — Trident Holdings will air a revised land swap proposal for up to 28,000 acres of state lands around McCall to the State Land Board on Tuesday.
The new plan calls for 10 percent of the land to be developed with public access preserved for the remaining 90 percent.
The presentation is scheduled during the meeting, which will start at 9 a.m. in Boise at the State Capitol Building. It will also be streamed online at https://idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/.
The presentation is informational only and will not be acted on by the land board.
Trident Holdings founder Alec Williams told The Star-News his new plan stems from “hundreds of meetings with local residents and homeowners” following sharp criticism his original proposal drew last summer for being short on details.
“This plan is neither a complete nor rigid master plan, but rather a working template for us to use as we continue engaging with the community to further incorporate their ideas and feedback over the coming years,” Williams said.
The current proposal would give Trident up to 28,000 acres of state lands around McCall in exchange for timberlands in northern Idaho.
Small clusters of development would then pay to preserve public access to about 90 percent of the lands, according to the new proposal.
Part of that would include expanding Ponderosa State Park to more than 17,000 acres.
Three land use plan options are included in the refined proposal, each based on the location of the 10 percent of lands to potentially be developed for various uses, including affordable housing.
However, the plans are strictly concepts, Williams said.
Williams fears that no action on state lands in McCall would eventually result in the state auctioning off less profitable tracts of land to private developers with no conservation goals.
A mandate in the Idaho Constitution requires state lands to earn as much money as possible for public schools and mental health hospitals.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday