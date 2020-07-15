GRANGEVILLE — While acknowledging that a plan to build a Gold Star Families memorial monument in southern Idaho is a noble idea, the Idaho County commissioners Tuesday declined to commit taxpayer dollars to the project.
“We admire you for putting this together,” Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said during a teleconference discussion with Kelli Jensen Savage, secretary of the Idaho Gold Star Family memorial project. “I’m not so sure we have the right or the ability to throw taxpayer dollars to something like this. We’ve never budgeted anything like this before.”
Brandt also said he questioned whether people in Idaho County would support a memorial that is so far away, in southeastern Idaho.
The Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument committee is working with the Hershel (Woody) Williams Medal of Honor Foundation to bring a monument to Idaho. So far, Savage said, the plan is to locate it in Pocatello, where it would be a permanent tribute to U.S. military members who have lost their lives during their service to the country.
The Idaho project was initiated by Rebecca Webb, whose son was killed in June 2017.
The proposed monument would be on donated land near the junction of Interstates 15 and 86, and much of the work to prepare the site has been donated by contractors around the state, Savage said.
It would be built out of the same black granite from India that the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., is made of, featuring a profile of a saluting soldier and a gold star commemorating families who have lost loved ones, Savage said. The estimated cost for the monument and the plaza it is on is $250,000.
The monument also would be surrounded by 44 gold stars, representing each county in Idaho, and five eagle feathers, for each of the state’s federally recognized Native American tribes. It would be one of more than 50 across 41 different states and is expected to be completed and open to the public this summer.
The committee has been soliciting donations from counties and other groups, Savage said. So far, five counties and two tribes have donated to the project. In-kind donations of labor and equipment equal about $500,000.
Anyone wishing more information about the project may visit the website at www.IdahoGoldStarMemorial.com or www.hwwmohf.org.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.