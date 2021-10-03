GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information pertaining to an apparent homicide that occurred earlier this week at a residence just outside here.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a possible homicide at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found the body of a 76-year-old woman inside a residence on Cove Road.
The scene was processed for evidence and her body was turned over to the Idaho County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was performed Friday, confirming the cause of death was homicidal violence.
Deputies are investigating the incident, and additional details are not being released at this time.
Residents in the area were canvassed Friday, with officials requesting information on any suspicious activity in the area. Anyone with information can call (208) 983-1100, option 0, and request to speak to an officer.